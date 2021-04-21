Ponchatoula Police arrest attempted murder suspect at local firearms store

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A suspect wanted for attempted second-degree murder was arrested today while attempting to purchase firearms, said Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson.
Tylen Edwards, 21, was in the process of purchasing a gun when store employees found that he had three active warrants out with the Ponchatoula Police Department. The store contacted the department’s Street Crimes Agents who were able to located Edwards at the location of the business and arrest him.
Edwards had a newly purchased long gun with a 30-round magazine, Layrisson said.
Layrisson said that Edwards was booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder from a previous incident, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property, and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.