Quinon Pitre identified as sixth crewman recovered from Seacor Power lift boat

LAFOURCHE PARISH (WVUE) -The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday morning that the body of 31-year-old Quinon Pitre was recovered from the capsized Seacor Power lift vessel.
Pitre, of St. Mary Parish, is the sixth man to be recovered; seven crew members remain missing as divers continue search efforts inside the vessel.
Still missing are Dylan Daspit, Chaz Morales, Jay Guevara, Jason Krell, and Gregory Walcott, and Darren Encalade.
