Shelby: Cool & Breezy Middle of the Week

In the wake of a strong spring front, cooler air and refreshing breezes are expected today and tomorrow. Lows will reach the low 40s away from the lake and low 50s on the south shore Thursday morning. Highs will be near 70.
A strong disturbance brings our next chance of rain by Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorms are likely but it is too soon to tell if severe weather or heavy rain will be a threat. Right now, there is a slight chance for strong storms late Friday and into midday Saturday.
Dry air and low humidity will return for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week.
