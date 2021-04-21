Teenager missing from Gentilly area, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is searching for a juvenile reported as missing, and is asking for the public’s help in locating her.
Drayanna Johnson, 17, was last seen by her mother on April 19, 2021, at about 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of Prentiss Avenue. Johnson left the area in a white SUV, possibly a ride sharing vehicle, and was supposed to be en route to her father’s house. Johnson never arrived and has not been seen or heard from since.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Drayanna Johnson is asked to call Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.
