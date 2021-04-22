Ambulance stolen, crashed into NOPD unit after short joyride

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An EMS truck was stolen Thursday afternoon, police say.
The truck was taken from Touro Medical Hospital on Prytania Street just before 3:30 p.m. on April 22 and crashed into multiple vehicles, including an NOPD unit in traffic near the intersection of Pine Street and Earhart Boulevard less than 30 minutes later.
Officials say the ambulance was unattended and running at the time of the incident.
No injuries have been reported.
The suspect was taken into custody.
