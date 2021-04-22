City Councilwoman Ngyen asks for public feedback on Six Flags proposals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen will be accepting public comments and feedback on proposals made for the revitalization of the Six Flag site.
The three top proposals were presented Wednesday evening and is available to be viewed before residents submit their comments.
To view the full video of Wednesday’s meeting, click here.
The video introductions can be found here, in order of their showing in the meeting:
- Bayou Phoenix: https://vimeo.com/539266281/1fba262c03
- Situs Development Collective: https://vimeo.com/539362701
- Kiernan-West/S.H.I.E.L.D.1: https://vimeo.com/539317210
The full presentations can be viewed here, in order of their showing in the meeting:
Public comment and feedback are being accepted regarding these responses until Friday, April 23 at 5:00 p.m.
Please submit your public comment via email to victoria.lewandrowski@nola.gov.
