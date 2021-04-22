Home intruder stabbed to death identified by Tangipahoa Parish officials

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man that was stabbed to death for allegedly breaking into a home on the outskirts of Hammond has been identified by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Devin Mitchell, 27, of Hammond, died as the result of being stabbed by a homeowner who told authorities that a burglary was in progress when he arrived at his residence, said TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis. The incident occurred near the intersection of Range Road and East Louisiana Ave.
“The matter is the result of an ongoing investigation,” said Travis. “There are other suspects involved that fled the scene when the homeowner return.”
Travis said that the homeowner came upon the suspects after returning home with children who observed the scene.
“We don’t currently see the homeowner being charged in this incident,” said Travis. “However, as stated before, this case is subject to an active investigation and we are making sure we get all of the details right.”
