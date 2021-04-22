Man shot to death in Algiers

By Tiffany Baptiste | April 22, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 10:28 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday morning in Algiers.

NOPD says the shooting happened around 8:20 a.m.

Officers responded to the intersection of Nunez Street and Diana Street for a call of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

NOPD is working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

