Motorcycle driver dies in accident on I-55

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A motorcycle driver died as the result of an accident that occurred in Hammond on Monday night, according to a statement issued from the city.
Justin Smith, 36, of Amite, was riding a 2012 Kawasaki ZX1000G motorcycle northbound on I-55 when the bike traveled off the left side of the roadway and crashed into a guardrail. Smith was ejected from the motorcycle, landed in the left northbound lane, and the motorcycle then came to rest in the right lane approximately 250 feet away, according to police.
Despite wearing an approved DOT-approved helmet, Smith sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was transported to an area hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, but as in all fatal crashes, a blood sample was taken and submitted to the State Crime Lab for analysis.
