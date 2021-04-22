NOPD investigating homicide in the Second District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide in the Second District tonight, according to a spokesperson.
Police say that the incident occurred in the 5500 block of McKenna Street. Around 6:16 p.m., officers responded to a call where they found a victim suffering a gunshot wound.
No further details are available at this time, the spokesperson said.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.