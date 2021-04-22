Quarter-cent sales tax for French Quarter on ballot again Saturday

“As we have said previously: we have serious reservations about this tax, due to a lack of structure and accountability. Putting taxpayer funds in the hands of unelected outside groups, without oversight or accountability, is bad policy. Public safety is always going to be a priority, and we will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure security in the Quarter, but this measure is half-baked. We agree with BGR in this instance. The measure before voters on Saturday is too incomplete to support.”