Shelby: One more really nice day, storms possible Friday night

Plenty of sun again today with highs around 70 degrees. We’ll enjoy the low humidity for one more day!
Friday night and into Saturday, a strong disturbance will spark up storms in the area. The Gulf breezes will bring back the clouds and the humidity early Friday, but most of the rain will likely hold off until Friday evening and night. A few strong to severe storms are possible.
Rain chances drop by Saturday afternoon as a warm, west wind takes over ahead of a cold front. Temperatures may soar into the middle 80s by the afternoon hours.
Dry air and lower humidity will return for Sunday and the beginning of next week. We won’t get much of a cool down, though, with highs still in the upper 70s to low 80s.
