Bruce: Clouds increase with a stray shower today-Storms move in tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today you will notice an increase in clouds with a stray shower or 2. We will see many dry hours. Tonight it all changes as a strong disturbance will bring a storm chance late tonight and Saturday morning. The Gulf breeze will bring back the clouds and the humidity during the day, but most of the rain will likely hold off until overnight hours and Saturday morning. There could be a few strong to severe storms during this time.