CDC recommends resuming use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine; Tulane vaccine expert weighs in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A panel of advisers to the CDC recommends that COVID-19 vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine resume in the U.S. And a Tulane University vaccine researcher says she trusts the experts’ making the recommendation and thinks the public should have confidence in the recommendation.
The panel’s recommendation followed an 11-day recent pause in the use of the J&J single-dose vaccine after it was learned that six women developed a rare blood clot after receiving the vaccine. On Friday, it was made public that 15 vaccine recipients had developed an unusual blood clot out of nearly 8 million people who took the J&J shot. All of those who developed the blood clotting issue were women and most are under age 50. Three people died and seven remain hospitalized.
The panel voted 10 to 4 to lift the pause but recommended that warnings be added about the blood clotting disorder but did not give age restrictions after discussing the idea.
Dr. Lisa Morici is a vaccine researcher in Tulane’s School of Medicine.
“The people that are reviewing this scientific data are an independent body of scientific and vaccine experts and so they are really some of the best in the field,” said Dr. Morici. “And it’s really important that we trust their recommendation.”
The CDC advisers say the benefits of the J&J shot outweigh the risks but younger women must be told about the rare blood clot risk.
“And the risk of blood clots, if you develop COVID, are much, much higher than the risk of blood clots from these vaccines and so we’re talking anywhere from 1 to 7 cases per million doses depending on the age group that you like,” said Morici.
She said the public should take comfort in knowing that physical reactions to vaccines are being taken seriously by federal health agencies.
“These were very rare events but they were serious leading to severe disease and death and so it was very important that you know the FDA and other agencies took the time to pause the vaccine and look at additional data in order to make the best recommendations going forward for mitigating that risk,” said Morici.
A spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Health said the agency will review the recommendation and that LDH has a “ton of confidence in the process.” She added that a full statement would be forthcoming on Saturday.
The CDC will weigh the panel’s recommendation, but it typically follows the guidance of its expert advisers, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has promised swift action.
