CDC recommends resuming use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine; Tulane vaccine expert weighs in

The panel’s recommendation followed an 11-day recent pause in the use of the J&J single-dose vaccine after it was learned that six women developed a rare blood clot after receiving the vaccine. On Friday, it was made public that 15 vaccine recipients had developed an unusual blood clot out of nearly 8 million people who took the J&J shot. All of those who developed the blood clotting issue were women and most are under age 50. Three people died and seven remain hospitalized.