Couple struck by stolen ambulance says crash speaks volumes about crime in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A joyride turned serious after a man stole an ambulance and wrecked into multiple vehicles, including a police unit on Thursday, April 22.
Police say the man stole the truck as EMTs were unloading the back of it. The ambulance was left running and unattended, police said Thursday.
At the intersection of Prytania Street and Marengo Street, Jennifer and Charlie Eagan were on their way home from the hospital. Charlie had just had nasal surgery when they say the ambulance came barreling down Marengo Street and slammed into them at about 40 miles per hour.
“An ambulance just came flying across. No lights, no siren, and I didn’t have time to do anything really but to stand on the brakes. It was just a split second that I saw him. He just clipped the entire front of my car,” says Jennifer Eagan.
“My face hit the airbag, and I was kind of dazed. I didn’t know what happened,” says Charlie Eagan.
Neighbors came rushing to their aid. Everyone was in disbelief. They couldn’t understand why an ambulance would be involved in such a crash. Police say the man who stole the emergency vehicle struck four vehicles in total, the last one being an NOPD unit. Police detained the suspect at Earhart and Pine Street. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
The Eagans say this was serious and they believe the event speaks volumes about the level of crime in New Orleans.
“There’s no appreciation for consequence or for life. Maybe they don’t respect their own lives. Maybe that’s part of it, too. I don’t know what we do. I don’t know where we go from here,” says Jennifer Eagan.
Police continue to investigate the case and they say the suspect is being evaluated at the hospital.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.