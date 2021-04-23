Family of mother and daughter killed in possible road rage crash say it could have been avoided

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Road rage is what investigators believe may have caused a fatal multi-car crash in Jefferson Parish Saturday night.
The family of a mother and daughter killed in that accident celebrate the lives of their loved ones, Friday night in the spot where the cars collided.
Overcast skies, about to open up, couldn’t deter the line of cars slowly building on the side of LA 18 in Avondale.
“That was my firstborn child and my firstborn grandchild and just seeing them today in the caskets, it just really broke my heart because my babies were a victim of a senseless, senseless act,” Lynette Thomas said.
Thomas puts on a brave face after preparing to bury her daughter Raish-Nia Wright, 31, and granddaughter Dezerra Wright,11. Collateral damage in a fight they had no part of.
“People don’t understand road rage impacts innocent lives, it hurts,” Thomas said.
Saturday night, just before 6 p.m., Troopers say Paul Ferrara, 49, was driving fast, tailgating another driver on LA 18.
As the two-lane road turned to four, in what investigators call an act of road rage, they say Ferrara pulled up next to that driver and hit the right side of their truck.
Investigators say the impact sent Ferrara spinning into oncoming traffic, right into the path of Raish-Nia, Dezerra, and Thomas’ 11-year-old goddaughter.
The three were on their way to a photoshoot and to get their hair braided.
“She said ‘Daddy, you know when I come back you have to do a Tiktok video with me,’ and who would ever thought that we would never see them again and that would be the last time we talked to them?” Thomas asked.
Despite seatbelts, Raish-Nia, Dezzerra and Ferrara were all killed. Thomas’ goddaughter was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is recovering.
“It’s definitely hard to lose both the most important women in my life,” Desmoend Wright said.
“Without his wife of 10 years and first born daughter, Wright says it’s been hard with little sleep or food.
“It still seems unreal because we always talked about growing old together and watching our kids grow and being there for each other,” Wright said.
“She was a fun, loving, ambitious, outgoing, businesswoman,” Thomas said. “Whatever she set her mind to, that’s what she did.”
Raish-Nia was getting ready to move to Texas and open up a store for her pajama line.
Wright says although she worked so hard, she found the time to be an excellent wife and mother to their 7-year-old son and Dezzerra.
“At the age of 10 years old she knew what she wanted to be in life, I was like that’s amazing to me,” Wright said. “She was going to be an actress or model and clothes designer.”
Wright added that all of this could have been avoided if someone in that road rage feud would have been the bigger person and backed off.
Ferrara’s mother stopped by the scene quickly, hoping to drop something more off for her son’s memorial, but left so she wouldn’t intrude on the vigil.
She said through tears, if this was her son’s fault and he was still here, he wouldn’t have been able to live with himself.
It’s clear this accident has left two families broken.
