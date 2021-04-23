Former LSU Tiger Sam Burns and Billy Horschel drop low number on Day 1 at the Zurich Classic

“Sam played beautiful today. It was awesome to watch in really challenging conditions with this wind. This course isn’t designed to play in this wind. To see how well he hit the golf ball. The one thing I was really excited about Sam this week is he’s really a good putter, and he showed it today, and that helped. I didn’t play bad, but I wasn’t on top of my game. It was nice to see Sam have a really good round, because he’s playing. I thin Sam’s best putt was on No. 18. Our ninth hole of the day, the par-5. I think that was a really good putt. It kept the momentum going. We didn’t get as many birdies on the front side as we wanted, but that was a big putt on a par-5,” said Billy Horschel.