NOPD investigating body found on Bayou St. John

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a body found on Bayou St. John Friday morning.
According to police, the body of a man was found in the 5700 block of Wisner Boulevard. The victim’s death has been classified as a homicide.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Miles Guirreri at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
