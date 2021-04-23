Ponchatoula hoops star commits to Div. III program

Ponchatoula hoops star commits to Div. III program
Green Wave guard Ryan Elzy signed a commitment to play for Div. III program East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas next season (Source: Photo by John Beadle)
By Jesse Brooks | April 23, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 6:28 PM

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) -A Ponchatoula prep basketball standout is getting a chance to take his game to the college level.

Green Wave guard Ryan Elzy signed a commitment to play for Div. III program East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas next season.

Congratulations to Ryan Elzy for signing his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at East Texas Baptist University! Great job Ryan!

Posted by Ponchatoula High School Green Wave Boys Basketball on Friday, April 23, 2021

Listed at 6-foot-1 and weighing 150 lbs., Elzy led the Green Wave in scoring this season as a senior.

“Ryan is a phenomenal athlete and an even better kid,” said Green Wave Coach Thomas Taylor. “What he brings to any program is an ability to score and lead a fast break. He’s one of the quickest players I’ve ever coached.”

Taylor also said that Elzy is best as a slasher with the ball in his hands but can also display an ability to shoot from outside.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.