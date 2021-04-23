Ponchatoula hoops star commits to Div. III program

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) -A Ponchatoula prep basketball standout is getting a chance to take his game to the college level.
Green Wave guard Ryan Elzy signed a commitment to play for Div. III program East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas next season.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and weighing 150 lbs., Elzy led the Green Wave in scoring this season as a senior.
“Ryan is a phenomenal athlete and an even better kid,” said Green Wave Coach Thomas Taylor. “What he brings to any program is an ability to score and lead a fast break. He’s one of the quickest players I’ve ever coached.”
Taylor also said that Elzy is best as a slasher with the ball in his hands but can also display an ability to shoot from outside.
