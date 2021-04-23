Ponchatoula’s streets gear up for Mother’s Day with “Sidewalk Sale Saturday” this weekend

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program announced this week that this weekend is the launch of “Sidewalk Sale Saturday”, a quarterly program that invites shops and businesses to set up outdoors for locals and visitors alike in time for Mother’s Day.
Director Faith Allen said that after a single-event test run last year, the city became interested in making the event a regular occurrence due to the success that was generated at a time when options were limited due to pandemic guidelines.
She also said that Ponchatoula, also known as “The Antique City”, has seen significant sales tax revenues rather than decreases, likely due to locals shopping closer to home.
“Our Sidewalk Sales have become a huge success over the last year,” Allen said. “The community loves to come out and support their local shops and restaurants. Our downtown shops are always excited for these shopping and dining events.”
Saturday’s event, the second quarterly, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We scheduled our April sale before Mother’s Day to set up the perfect opportunity for shoppers to get a gift,” Allen said.
Similar to the previous Sidewalk Sales, shop owners will have the opportunity to bring a table or racks out onto the sidewalk and feature special deals of the day.
Face masks and social distancing are still encouraged.
