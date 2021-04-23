Shelby: Cloudy skies to start, storms arrive overnight

A strong disturbance will bring a storm chance late tonight and Saturday morning. The Gulf breeze will bring back the clouds and the humidity during the day, but most of the rain will likely hold off until overnight hours and Saturday morning. There could be a few strong to severe storms during this time.
Rain chances lower on Saturday as a warm west wind takes over ahead of a cold front. Temperatures may soar into the middle 80s by the afternoon hours. A few stray storms could still pop up during the afternoon.
Dry air and low humidity will return for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week. We won’t see much cooler air, though. Highs will remain in the 80s.
