State lawmaker pushes to have recreational marijuana legalized; bill to be considered soon

“So, we’re looking at doing an amendment to the bill and putting it under Alcohol, Tobacco Control, basically the same agency that regulates, you know, tobacco and tobacco and alcohol and so we’re going to put it under there to establish the rules about, you know, labeling and making sure that everything is just safe and that it has to go to a laboratory to be tested before it ever gets to a consumer so you know exactly what’s in it,” Nelson stated.