Traffic stop leads to arrest of a suspect on multiple charges that include theft of car and firearms

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A traffic stop early this morning led to the arrest of a Ponchatoula man wanted for multiple felony charges, said Chief Bry Layrisson.
Bryan Self, 36, faces charges related to the theft of a car, stolen firearms, and traffic violations.
Police say that the traffic stop was conducted after Self was observed making traffic violations. During the stop, Layrisson said that self did not possess a valid driver’s license and the vehicle was not insured. Officers also determined that the vehicle’s license plate was switched and the VIN numbers had been obliterated.
Layrisson said that the correct VIN number was located and revealed that the vehicle was confirmed as being stolen out of Tangipahoa Parish.
During the search of the stolen vehicle, officers discovered a 20-gauge shotgun that Layrisson said was stolen out of Livingston Parish. The shotgun was also found to be unlawfully sawed-off. Other items that were found in the vehicle search include multiple counterfeit 100-dollar bills, police say.
Bryan Self was officially booked on the following charges:
• Switched License Plate
• No Driver’s License
• Possession of Stolen Property
• Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm
• Illegal Possession of a Shotgun with a Barrel Length Less than 18 inches
• Alteration/Removal of VIN Numbers
• Monetary Instrument Abuse
• Felony Criminal Damage
• Failure to Use Turn Signal
• Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
