Tulane Police warning after home invasion, masturbation caught on doorbell camera

The subject is described as a black male, approximately 30-35 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, tall and skinny but muscular, long/shoulder-length black or brown dreadlocks with two bleach blonde front dreadlocks, and a tattoo on at least one forearm. In one incident, he was wearing a black shirt with black shorts featuring pink and orange writing. In the other incident, the victim says the man was wearing white pants with pink splotches, a gray tank top, blue oxers, and bright yellow and black sneakers.