Zack: Storm threat develops tonight; mainly north

Looking ahead to your Saturday we should see clearing by late morning with sun possible throughout the day. This will lead to very warm temperatures as highs soar into the middle to upper 80s. Technically the cold front won’t make it to us until Saturday night so with the warm day and moisture hanging around, we do have to keep a chance for a few storms in the forecast. The winner for the weekend is Sunday as lower humidity rolls in and sunny skies return. Highs to end the weekend will be right around 80.