Zack: Storm threat develops tonight; mainly north

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A severe weather event will unfold across Louisiana later tonight as our next storm system ejects out of Texas.
Through the night expect storms to organize in western Louisiana before moving east. The threat for severe weather tonight will be mainly to our north as the corridor of greatest potential looks to be along the state line into southern Mississippi. All residents on the north shore certainly need watch the weather closely as there will be a few storms possible down to the lake. Any storm will be capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail or a tornado.
Now if you live south of the lake the threat is much lower. Most of tonight will just be windy and warm. A few showers remain possible from time to time but that’s about it.
Looking ahead to your Saturday we should see clearing by late morning with sun possible throughout the day. This will lead to very warm temperatures as highs soar into the middle to upper 80s. Technically the cold front won’t make it to us until Saturday night so with the warm day and moisture hanging around, we do have to keep a chance for a few storms in the forecast. The winner for the weekend is Sunday as lower humidity rolls in and sunny skies return. Highs to end the weekend will be right around 80.
Looking ahead to next week, multiple days will be in the 80s with our next cold front approaching around Thursday. This will lead to the next chance for rain followed by cooler temperatures come week’s end.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.