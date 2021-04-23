Zion scores 23, helps Pelicans rout Magic 135-100

Pelicans: Prior to Thursday, Williamson had faced every NBA team other than his Pelicans and the Magic. He missed both games against Orlando as a rookie and the April 1 meeting in New Orleans. … By the midpoint of the second quarter, the Pelicans had nearly as many points in the paint (36) as the Magic did in the game (37). … Bledsoe hit three 3-pointers in an 81-second stretch of the first half.