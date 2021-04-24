“I want that miracle,” family still holds out hope for return of missing Seacor mariner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Eleven days after the Seacor power lift boat capsized, and the Morales family is still trying to hold out hope their loved one will come home.
While they know the survival chances are slim, they’re still asking for help to bring the seven missing men home.
“I want my son to come home I want that miracle,” said Darra Morales.
Surrounded by friends and family, Darra Morales tries to stay strong for her three grandchildren through tears, but they still deeply miss their son and father, Chaz Morales.
“Together we’re raising the kids together we just wanted to come home, don’t cry baby we’re trying not to raise lose hope but we’re not stupid neither, we’re praying to god he comes home,” said Morales.
That Tuesday, April 13th, Chaz was supposed to come home. But Darra says he asked her to care for his children as he planned to pick up an extra shift as a crane operator on the Seacor power lift.
Darra remembers putting those three grandchildren to bed that night, and the painful realization that followed seeing her son, their father was in trouble.
“I had to tell these kids the boats were upside down I was on my knees yelling at them and I’m sorry I did that, but we had to break and we prayed and I screamed and I prayed but I think God had already made up his mind so we still prayed,” said Morales.
With local efforts still trying to keep planes and boats searching by air and sea, Darra’s plight has hit the hearts of friends of the show “Swamp People”.
“This is one of the worst maritime catastrophes in year… we asking for any kind of donation of any kind or volunteers,” said Ronnie Adams with the show Swamp People.
Ronnie Adams used to teach Chaz in high school and has since done what he can, working with the United Cajun Navy to bring Chaz and the 6 other men home.
“Mrs. Darra never would’ve thought in 1000 years when she has walked out that door that she would never see that kid again, please remember to donate money food anything the United Cajun Navy,” said Adams.
But there are still three children missing their father, they are holding out hope that with some extra help and prayer Chaz will come home.
“He’s my boy he’s my world and these three are my worlds,” said Morales.
The United Cajun Navy says their seaplanes were grounded most of today, as the wind and rain made for dangerous conditions.
