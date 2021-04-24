Karen Carter Peterson concedes and congratulates Troy Carter for 2nd Congressional District win

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sen. Karen Carter Peterson has conceded the race for the 2nd Congressional District and congratulated Troy Carter for his victory.
“I’m honored by the faith that so many put in me because they believe in the future of this district and what we can accomplish together. I’m wishing Sen. Carter well as he represents Louisiana in Washington, and I will keep fighting every day for our communities, our people, and the change we need.”
