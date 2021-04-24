Krewe of Isis Captain dies from COVID-19 complications

KENNER (WVUE) -Captain of the Krewe of Isis Sherrell Gorman has passed away from COVID-19 complications, according to a social media post from the City of Kenner.
Gorman was instrumental in bringing the Krewe of Isis back to the City of Kenner.
“She was a great friend and supporter of the city, and she and the women of the Krewe of Isis, which formed in Kenner in 1972 and paraded in the city for 8 years, put on an incredible parade on Feb. 22, 2020 in their return after 40 years away.
We want to thank Sherrell for her contributions to the city, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and many friends. She will be greatly missed.”
