Labas throws first complete game of season as LSU takes series over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - Starting pitcher AJ Labas (3-0) went the distance against No. 9 Ole Miss and threw the first complete game of the season for the Tigers as they took the series.
Labas, scattered 10 hits across nine innings, allowing two runs and struck out six batters. LSU (24-14, 6-11 SEC) won their second SEC series of the season in the 7-2 win over Ole Miss (27-12, 9-8 SEC).
It was a scoreless game through the first five innings of play and LSU finally broke a 0-0 tie as Gavin Dugas led things off with a ground-rule double. Dugas would score on the RBI bunt from Giovanni DiGiacomo to make it 1-0.
Freshman Tre’ Morgan would drive in the Tigers second run of the inning with a RBI single to make it 2-0.
Ole Miss would answer in the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run to center field from Kevin Graham to make it 2-1.
With the Tigers still leading 2-1 entering the ninth inning and looking for insurance runs would get just that as Gugas launched a grand slam to left field, his eighth in SEC play to widen the margin to 6-1.
LSU would add another run on a RBI single from Drew Bianco to make it 7-1. Ole Miss would tack on a run in the ninth a RBI single to make it 7-2.
The Tigers will go for the sweep against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday, April 24 at Swayze Field with first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m.
