LSU can’t complete sweep against No. 9 Ole Miss, bullpen implodes in eighth inning

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - No. 9 Ole Miss avoided the series sweep against LSU with an eight run eighth inning to tie the game at 9-9 and then walked it off in with a solo home run in the ninth at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.
The Tigers (24-15, 6-12 SEC) erupted for nine runs on 12 hits against Ole Miss (28-12, 10-8 SEC) to take a 9-1 through the first seven innings.
Entering the eighth inning things started to fall apart for LSU as Ole Miss rallied and scored 8 runs including two home runs. The first on a three-run blast to make it 9-5 and then a grand slam by TJ McCants that would tie the game later in the eighth inning at 9-9.
Ole Miss would walk it off with a solo home run from Kemp Alderman as they avoided the sweep with a 10-9 victory.
On the weekend LSU has combined for 18 runs on 37 hits including four home runs. The Tigers currently rank No. 2 in the SEC with 58 long balls on the season.
LSU got things started in the top of the first inning with a Gavin Dugas RBI sac-fly that scored Tre’ Morgan from third to get on the board first 1-0.
Jordan Thompson would extend things to 2-0 with a solo home run to right field in the top of the second inning, his first homer in SEC play.
Still in the second, Milazzo would double down the right field line and would later score on a Tre’ Morgan RBI single to make it 3-0.
In the third inning Dugas hit his second home run of the series a solo shot to center to make it 4-0, his ninth home run in SEC play and RBI number 44 for Dugas.
The Tigers would add two more runs in third with a Drew Bianco two-run single to make it 6-0. In the bottom of the third Ole Miss would score their first run of the game on a Peyton Chatagnier RBI double to make it 6-1.
LSU would score two more runs in the top of the fourth inning the first on a RBI single by Giovanni DiGiacomo to make it 7-1 and then Cade Doughty would hit a RBI sac-fly to left field to make it 8-1.
In the top of the fifth inning the Tigers would once again score another run on a RBI single from Dylan Crews, but that would be all for LSU has the Ole Miss pitching staff keep the Tigers off the scoreboard and mounted their comeback.
LSU will be back in action Tuesday, April 27 against Grambling State at 4 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium.
