Nicondra: Drier to finish the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy start to Saturday things calmed down by later in the afternoon and we can expect improving conditions through the evening and overnight. Temperatures were quite warm topping out in the middle 80s as storms moved east and a bit of sun broke through the clouds. The cold front lagged well behind the rain keeping us in the warm sector for the majority of the day and into the evening. Winds slowly become northerly as we move into Sunday allowing some drier air to push into the region.
Sunday should be more pleasant with lots of sunshine, temperatures seasonable in the upper 70s and a bit less humidity. The dry weather continues into the start of the work week.
By Tuesday we will see some moisture return that could spark a spotty shower or two, but the real next best chance for rain holds off until another system moves south later in the week.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.