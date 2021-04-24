Nicondra: Drier to finish the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy start to Saturday things calmed down by later in the afternoon and we can expect improving conditions through the evening and overnight. Temperatures were quite warm topping out in the middle 80s as storms moved east and a bit of sun broke through the clouds. The cold front lagged well behind the rain keeping us in the warm sector for the majority of the day and into the evening. Winds slowly become northerly as we move into Sunday allowing some drier air to push into the region.