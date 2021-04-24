NOPD addresses rumors related to Warehouse District power outage and fire: “No reports of pipe bombs”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Addressing rumors circulating about the fire and power outage that occurred in the Warehouse District tonight, NOPD spokesperson Aaron Looney said that the department has received no reports of any pipe bombs or other explosive devices being detonated within the city limits.
“We were informed that there was a power outage reported earlier this evening in connection to a fire in the 300 block of Magazine Street,” Looney said. “The fire has since been extinguished.”
Looney also said that additional information will come from the New Orleans Fire Department as they investigate the cause of the fire.
