NOPD: 5 people injured by gunfire on Bourbon Street early Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Five people are recovering from gunshot wounds after an overnight shooting on Bourbon Street, New Orleans Police say.
The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Bourbon.
Two victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, two were transported via EMS, and one was treated at the scene.
None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening at this time.
Investigation is ongoing. No additional information is currently available.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.