Ponchatoula plant nursery asks for help identifying theft suspects

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) -Houseplants are currently a hot trend in home decor with people ages 18-34 stocking up to make their living spaces greener. However, two suspects at a Ponchatoula plant nursery on Highway 22 appear to have taken the drastic measure of stealing potted plants from a business after-hours.
Green Thumb Nursery took their social media this early morning to ask the public for help in identifying two women that stole plants that were placed outside in front of the store. The business shared security footage that shows one suspect driving up and staying behind the wheel of an SUV while the other suspect loaded the vehicle full of merchandise.
The suspect that exited the vehicle has blonde hair and was wearing a grey t-shirt, black yoga, and a COVID-19 mask. After the SUV was completely loaded, the two suspects drove off from the scene.
The store’s owners ask members of the public to visit their social media to share the video and to call the Ponchatoula Police Department at (985) 386-6548 if you have information that leads to the identity of the suspects.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.