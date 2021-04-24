United Cajun Navy ATV Search and Rescue searches West Louisiana coast for missing lift boat crewmen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dozens of volunteers teamed up with the United Cajun Navy today in Cameron Parish to search the West Louisiana from Pecan Island to the Texas state line, which represents over 100 miles of coastline.
Blake Matthew with the United Cajun Navy says they have maps set up so drivers know where to go, and after nearly two weeks since the lift boat disaster off the coast of Port Fourchon, items from the Seacor vessel have been found further and further west.
“Holly Beach is the one spot where we can get our bikes off and unloaded there and then with our bikes off we can start to access some of these marshier areas,” said Matthew.
“The muddier areas, we have some larger bikes that are meant to go through that, so we’ll send those down into those areas so they can get off, and then they’ll go to a point until they can’t go no more and a lot of them have waders.”
Matthew says the volunteer riders recently joined with them to create the United Cajun Navy ATV Search and Rescue group after they helped each other search for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier.
He says they’re now focused on the lift boat disaster and bringing closure to the worried families still waiting for answers.
“These guys are all doing this on their own time, they’re not asking for fuel money. We offered to give them fuel money but they turned it down,” said Matthew.
“Everyone says ‘what made you drive this far?’ My only answer is it’s the Louisiana way. We’re all willing to pitch in a hand and help and that’s’ what we’re here to do.”
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.