Highs will soar into the upper 80s ahead of a cold front arriving tonight.

Zack: A lingering storm today; quite warm & windy
NOLA Weekend Forecast (Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella | April 24, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT - Updated April 24 at 5:22 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The early morning storms came and went, especially for the North Shore where the worst of the weather impacts were.

Through the day today we will be waiting for a cold front to arrive. It will take its time moving through so that means get ready for a windy and very warm day. Highs will soar into the upper 80s in most locations under a mixture of sun and clouds. There is a 30-40% chance for rain today as the lingering moisture and warm temperatures could spark up a shower or storm.

Sunday will be the winner of the weekend as lower humidity moves in behind the departing cold front. Highs will be right around 80 giving way to a pleasantly warm end to the weekend. The sun will be out in full force too!

Nice weather will linger into Monday before the humidity makes a return Tuesday into Wednesday. This will set the stage for our next rain chance arriving late in the week.

