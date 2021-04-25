Benefit held for families of missing lift boat crewmen Dylan Daspit, Jay Guevara

Youngsville, La. (WVUE) -A benefit was held Saturday for Jay Guevara and Dylan Daspit, two crew members and best friends who were on board the Seacor Power lift boat when it capsized south of Port Fourchon on Tuesday, April 13.
All proceeds from the event are going to the Daspit and Guevara families. Family members say Dylan and Jay are best friends, and they’re holding on to hope that the pair are together and coming home.
The event was held at Cajun Fitness in Youngsville, which was planning to hold its launch this weekend. Instead, night manager Breanna Jones said the day turned into a big fundraiser for Daspit’s and Guevara’s families.
Organizer Spencer Gremillion explained that the benefit started out small, but within a day and a half, live bands and musicians were committed, food was being offered, and items were being donated for a silent auction and raffle. Music included performances by Jaryd Lane, Leroy Thomas, Clay Cormier, and more.
‘Oilfield Strong’ t-shirts are being sold to raise money for the families, but are nearly sold out after at least 800 orders, Gremillion said. Shirts can be ordered through Perfect Fitz.
Those attending the benefit were asked to wear white in honor of those on board the Seacor Power and their families and to remember all lives lost at sea. White is the liturgical color of St. Anthony, the Patron Saint of the Lost.
The parking lot of Cajun Fitness was packed with those white shirts Saturday in what organizers say was a beautiful display of unity among the Acadiana community.
“It’s good to see the community, state, really people nationwide and actually worldwide following the story of my missing friends and everyone,” said Gremillion. “Hundreds, probably thousands, of prayers came through and we really can’t thank everybody enough. For the [United] Cajun Navy to be out there with airplanes, boats, you name it. It’s been awesome and we really can’t thank everybody enough.”
Scott Daspit, Dylan Daspit’s father, was at the benefit and spoke to the full parking lot.
“I will not stop. Something good with come out of this. And with everybody’s support,” Daspit said. “I want y’all to know that it’s overwhelming for us to see all of you guys come together and make this happen.”
