Nicondra: Pleasant weather will hold for the start of the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect the Sunday’s pleasant weather to roll on through much of the day on Monday. High pressure will keep skies mostly clear and sunny into the afternoon. As the high slides to the east winds will become more southeasterly allowing for a rebound in moisture and a few more clouds late in the day increasing into Tuesday. Temperatures rebound a bit as well. Overnight lows into Monday morning stay comfortable in the 50s north and 60s south. Daytime highs will nudge up a few degrees from Sunday into the low 80s meaning it will feel a little less comfortable, but still a pretty nice day. Moisture continues to increase through the week with very warm and muggy conditions in place before the next front approaches late in the week.