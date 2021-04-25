Southeastern Louisiana University sends notice of armed robbery that occurred on campus

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Southeastern Louisiana University Police sent out electronic messages to faculty and staff this evening to inform them of an armed robbery that occurred earlier in the day on campus.
According to the statement from University Police, the armed robbery occurred in the Twelve Oaks parking lot.
“The suspect is known to the victim and both left the University before reporting hours later,” the statement read.
The University Police Department said that they are obtaining warrants for the suspect’s arrest and that there is no threat to the university “at this time”.
A copy of the electronic message can be seen in the image below.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.