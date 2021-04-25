Troy Carter wins the 2nd Congressional District of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Democrat Troy Carter won Saturday’s special election for Louisiana’s vacant U.S. House seat, defeating his state Senate colleague Karen Carter Peterson.
Carter immediately had the support of Cedric Richmond, whose spot he will be taking as Richmond ascends to the White House as a Senior Advisor in the Biden Administration.
In Saturday night’s victory speech, Carter thanked Richmond as well as DA Jason Williams who he called “the leader of the progressive world.”
Carter reiterated the list of all the big issues he ran on: raising the minimum wage, criminal justice reform, fighting for the LGBTQ community, infrastructure improvement-- promising to not only rebuild the state but put people to work.
He also focused heavily on environmental justice for the river parishes.
“We are going to clean the air, clean the water and protect your economy,” Carter said to the crowd.
Carter says voters can expect right off the bat when he gets to Washington that he will fight for COVID relief that’s not just the vaccine but economic recovery.
“There are a lot of small businesses and individuals that are really hurting so, I intend to go and work with my colleagues in Congress, to work with the Biden Administration to fight for real COVID relief, true economic opportunities that look like giving people a chance to catch up, to save their homes to save their businesses to rebuild their lives,” Carter said.
Carter made a lot of promises, but the biggest one is that he will wake up every morning with the 10 Parishes he represents on his mind and he will be their voice.
