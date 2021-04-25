Voters in Kenner approve fire, garbage, sewer tax renewal

KENNER (WVUE) -Kenner residents vote in favor of renewing taxes for sewage, garbage, and fire.
77 percent approved it while 23 percent said no.
The renewal will continue will funding safe and efficient operation of the sewerage treatment plant which handles 1.4 billion gallons of sewerage every year.
Also, the millage would provide funding for maintenance for immediate repairs and ongoing preventive maintenance and necessary improvements to an aging system.
The 1.61 millage renewal for garbage service will continue to pay for trash collection and waste removal from the city’s residences and businesses, landfill fees as well as services and maintenance provided at the city’s woody waste drop off and recyclable transfer station.
The fire renewal of 7.4 mills will continue to provide funding for vital fire protection services, including helping to fund necessary and on going life-saving water rescue, active fire, hazardous materials and training for firefighters and upgrade necessary firefighting equipment such as pump trucks, rescue vehicles and fire facilities.
The renewal is for 10 years.
Are these new taxes?
No. These are straight renewals of existing millages already in place being approved by voters 10 years ago. This would be a continuation of funding for these three essential services.
What is a mill?
It is one-tenth of a cent and is what officials use to assess property taxes. The sewer millage is 1.14, the garbage millage is 1.61 and the fire protection millage is 7.4 mills.
How much do I pay for these millages?
First, determine the assessed value of your home. The Parish Assessor has that information. If it is $250,000, for example, take 10 percent of that amount because residential property is assessed at 10 percent. Then, subtract the $75,000 homestead exemption and multiply the result by one mill, or .001. Once you have that figure, multiply it by the amount of the millage.
