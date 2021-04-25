Zack: A sunny, less humid Sunday

We remain nice to start the week as Monday brings more sunny skies and low humidity. There will start to be some high clouds filtering out the sun from time to time. This is a sign that changes are coming and by Tuesday our winds will turn around on us. Southerly winds will bring a humid breeze back to the area but overall rain chances remain low for most of the work week. We will be getting quite warm though as highs jump up into the middle 80s.