Zack: A sunny, less humid Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Picture perfect weather is the story as we round out the weekend on this Sunday.
Expect sunny skies throughout the day today which will warm us up nicely to right around 80. Except today we will have low humidity so the warm sunshine just feels that much better. Make sure you get out and enjoy this beautiful, spring day.
We remain nice to start the week as Monday brings more sunny skies and low humidity. There will start to be some high clouds filtering out the sun from time to time. This is a sign that changes are coming and by Tuesday our winds will turn around on us. Southerly winds will bring a humid breeze back to the area but overall rain chances remain low for most of the work week. We will be getting quite warm though as highs jump up into the middle 80s.
Our next sizable chance for rain looks to arrive late in the week as a slow moving front slides out of Texas. It’s still a question mark if it ever makes it to us.
