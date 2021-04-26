East Ascension high schooler earns $1.9 million in scholarship offers

ASCENSION, La. (WAFB) - An East Ascension High School student is taking success to another level.

Lauren Bennett is graduating in May with a 4.6-grade point average. On top of that, she earned 1.9 million dollars in scholarship offers. However, Bennett’s most significant accomplishment is being accepted into 49 universities.

“I’m extremely humbled. Every time that I would get one, I would just sit there and just thank God,” Bennett said. “Just to have those good role models and that motivation really pushed me to say you know what, I got one, and I can get more, and it just kept climbing.”

Despite the success Bennett had during high school, she didn’t feel everything was easy.

“High school gave me some challenges. I had to take it one day at a time and remember that this a marathon, not a sprint.”

Bennett’s parents, Shaun Bennett and Dawn Bennett are proud and surprised by their daughter’s success.

“I didn’t even think that was possible,” Bennett’s father said. “You know, you just get one letter, and she sends it to us, and I’m like wow. It’s like it’s humbling. It’s like that’s my daughter, and she is doing it.”

Laurens is grateful that her parents helped motivate her to do well every step of the way.

“I don’t think there is enough words to describe how thankful I am to them. They have just been my rock. They supported me through everything. They’re just my number one supporter, and I’m so thankful for them.”

Lauren will be attending Xavier University to study biology this fall.

