Fazende: Saints seven-round mock draft #2

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - First Round (28th overall)
Caleb Farley, CB Virginia Tech
Sean Payton was crystal clear in what his current team’s biggest need is: cornerback. The Saints know they need to draft an impact player at this position. If Farley’s medicals clear with his back surgery; he is that guy. Farley may have opted out of the 2020 season,but his 2019 tape was great. He has everything the Saints look for at that position with good size, ball skills and the ability to play in multiple coverages.
**Note: As the draft inches closer, I think the likelihood of a trade up to grab a corner they covet is likely. The position is too important to bypass.***
Second Round (60th overall)
Jabril Cox, LB LSU
The next biggest unknown on the roster is who starts at linebacker next to DeMario Davis. Cox could be a fit.
He has great range in pass coverage with three interceptions for the Tigers a year ago. He’ll have to improve against the run at the next level.
Third Round (98th overall)
Daviyon Nixon, DT Iowa
A very productive player for the Hawkeyes last season. He finished with 13.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in eight games last season. The grades are anywhere from early second to early fourth on Nixon. Defensive tackle is a need for the Saints with the departures of Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown.
Third Round (105th overall)
Kyle Trask, QB Florida
I understand that this would mean Trask dropped on draft day. But of all the quarterbacks being discussed, he seems to be the candidate most likely to do so. He’s been knocked for his lack of physical gifts, but at the end of the day, Trask is an efficient, accurate quarterback that makes good decisions on the field. Those are traits Payton will always value. If he’s available here, the Saints should strike.
Fourth Round (133rd overall)
Amari Rodgers, WR Clemson
Rodgers crossed the 1000-yard threshold last season for the Tigers and became a downfield threat for Trevor Lawrence. He ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at his pro day and can even add some returner value. At 133 , he could be a steal for the Saints.
Sixth Round ( 218th overall)
Matt Bushman ,TE BYU
A repeat from the last mock draft. Bushman missed last season with a torn achilles but if healthy could be a nice find last in the draft.
Seventh Round (229th from Jacksonville)
Adrian Ealy, T Oklahoma
The Gonzales native can add quality depth to the offensive line. Something we’ve seen over the years, every team needs in the NFL.
Seventh Round (255th overall)
Ben Mason, FB Michigan
Fullback may not be a popular position in today’s NFL, but the Saints still value it. Last year’s rushing attack benefitted greatly by having one. Mason is considered the best in the class. He can also add some versatility to play tight end.
