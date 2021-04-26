Gov. Edwards announces easing of statewide mask mandate, coronavirus restrictions

.

Gov. Edwards issues new mask guidance
By Nick Gremillion | April 26, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 5:49 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference about the state’s response to COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

Gov. Edwards announced he is amending the statewide mask mandate to allow local governments to set their own mandates.

However, masks will still be required in certain places.

Gov. Edwards issues updated masking guidelines in Louisiana on April 27, 2021.
Gov. Edwards issues updated masking guidelines in Louisiana on April 27, 2021. (Source: WAFB)

Gov. Edwards said the revision of the mandate is not an end to the recommendation of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor’s current executive order, which keeps a statewide mask mandate in place and the state in Phase 3, will expire on Wednesday, April 28.

Gov. Edwards said Tuesday he signed a new executive order for his amendment to the mask mandate and to lift many coronavirus restrictions that will go into effect Wednesday.

RELATED: CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance Tuesday saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

RELATED: Louisiana House to debate whether to legalize marijuana use

Gov. Edwards continued to urge residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus despite hesitancy among many to get the vaccine.

RELATED STORIES:

Health officials report 1.2 million Louisiana residents have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, as of Monday, April 26. That number is 26% of the state’s population, according to Gov. Edwards.

As of Monday, April 26, 1.2 million Louisiana residents, or 1 in 4 residents had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, April 26, 1.2 million Louisiana residents, or 1 in 4 residents had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health. (Source: Office of the Louisiana Governor)

Completing a COVID-19 vaccine series means a resident has received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

RELATED: Louisiana’s population has grown by 107k since 2010, Census says

The governor’s address will be streaming live in this story and on the digital platforms of WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, WVUE-TV in New Orleans, KALB-TV in Alexandria, KNOE-TV in Monroe, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, KSLA-TV in Shreveport.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.