After Twitter spat, McGregor reroutes $500k donation away from Poirier’s charity

(WVUE) - Conor McGregor has made a $500,000 donation to a charity in Dustin Poirier’s hometown after an agreement between the two turned into a heated argument.
McGregor originally vowed to donate the funds to Poirier’s “The Good Fight Foundation” leading up to their bout at UFC 257, which ended in McGregor being knocked out in the second round.
Three months later, Poirier tweeted the money had yet to be received.
McGregor and his manager fired back, saying the donation would be made in good faith once there was an adequate plan in place for how the money would be spent.
Instead, the Irish superstar donated directly to the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana in Lafayette, an organization Poirier’s foundation has previously worked with.
Poirier later issued a statement expressing regret in making the private situation a public ordeal.
The two are scheduled to fight again on July 10.
