Jacoby Mathews commitment vaults LSU to No. 1 spot in 2022 recruiting rankings

“We haven’t seen a high school player workout in over a year. So June is going to be a tremendous month here. We have official visits coming in. We’re going to save the state of Louisiana guys, they’re going to come unofficially. We want them to come during the season. We’re going to get some guys from out of state. So big guys out of the state, some potential first-round draft picks are going to visit. So I’m excited about that,” said Orgeron.