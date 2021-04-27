LSU baseball shuts out Grambling State with 7-0 win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers rebounded with a 7-0 win over Grambling State following a heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss over the weekend. The Tigers pitching staff pitched their fifth shutout of the season.
The Tigers (25-15, 6-12 SEC) scored seven runs on 12 hits against Grambling State (14-19, 11-3 SWAC), LSU moved to 10-0 against in-state opponents with three games left against Louisiana schools.
LSU used eight pitchers allowing 5 hits and struck out 11 batters in the shut out victory, senior Ma’Khail Hilliard (3-0) got the start for the Tigers and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out five batters.
The Tigers got the scoring going in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run from shortstop Jordan Thompson to take a 1-0 lead.
Cade Beloso would extend the Tigers lead in the second with a RBI double to right center to make it 2-0.
In the third inning LSU added four more runs, freshman Tre’ Morgan led things off with a lead off double and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
Morgan would score on a RBI single from Dylan Crews to make it 3-0.
Giovanni DiGiacomo would add two more runs on a double to left center to make it 5-0. Zach Arnold would add another run with a RBI sac-fly to make it 6-0.
LSU would add another run with a no-doubt home run to left field from Brody Drost to make it 7-0.
The Tigers will return to Southeastern Conference play as they take on No. 1 Arkansas in Alex Box Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, April 30 with first pitch at 6 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.