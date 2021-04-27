Nicondra: Muggy trend continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It looks good, but it does feel good. The muggies have shown up and will stick around with dew points in the 70s for most of the region. Temperatures are also spiking a bit above our long term averages in the middle 80s for high. A southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico will keep the warm and muggy conditions in place through the end of the week ahead of our next front. Right now it looks to push through during the day on Friday. Models flip flop a bit on how quickly the system will push through, but there is optimism that it can clear out and bring in a bit better finish to the weekend.